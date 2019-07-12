Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) is a company in the Grocery Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has 41.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.59% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 3.30% Industry Average 1.62% 15.30% 5.29%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. N/A 13 26.98 Industry Average 205.03M 12.68B 17.50

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 3.50 2.20

The potential upside of the competitors is 92.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 1.85% -3.88% -18.03% -29.58% 17.98% -20.81% Industry Average 3.73% 7.89% 0.45% 11.30% 16.08% 15.22%

For the past year Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has -20.81% weaker performance while Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s rivals have 15.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. are 1.4 and 0.2. Competitively, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s competitors have 1.20 and 0.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s competitors are 23.11% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. Its stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 140 stores in 19 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.