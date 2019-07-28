Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NGVC) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Creative Planning Decreased Holding

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 1,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,153 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 8,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NGVC) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 216,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 69,079 shares traded. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) has risen 17.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVC News: 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS 2Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 05/04/2018 – Natural Grocers to open Alberta Commons store with ribbon cutting on April 18; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N – INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR DAILY AVERAGE COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS RAISING FY18 DAILY AVG COMP SALES GROWTH VIEW; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $0.43 TO $0.50; 05/04/2018 – Natural Grocers customers pledge to protect the ladybug this Earth Day; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers Raising Its Fiscal 2018 Outlook for Daily Avg Comparable Stores Sales Growth to 3.5% to 4.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Invest accumulated 5,902 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suncoast Equity invested in 503 shares. 96,261 are owned by National Pension Serv. Creative Planning accumulated 7,153 shares. Park National Oh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Berkshire Money Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Argent Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 69,444 are owned by Aperio Group Limited Liability. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 54,741 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 3,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 97,153 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Panagora Asset has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.11% or 8,813 shares in its portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 149,489 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $175.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 36,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold NGVC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.36 million shares or 4.75% less from 8.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 263,719 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 205,527 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 170,714 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Alliancebernstein Lp has 16,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3,546 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,500 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 86,890 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.01% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Axa owns 14,400 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns has 0% invested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 875 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 476 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Bancorp Ky (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 13,400 shares to 101,842 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).