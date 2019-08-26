Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 16 2.09 N/A 0.05 356.44 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.62 N/A -1.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Oceaneering International Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. are 11.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc. has 2.4 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oceaneering International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 88.51% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Oceaneering International Inc. is $16, which is potential 27.49% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Oceaneering International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats Oceaneering International Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.