Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 16 2.56 N/A 0.05 356.44 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -4.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Key Energy Services Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a 62.16% upside potential and an average target price of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares and 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.1% are Key Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Key Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.