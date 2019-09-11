Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Reaches $13.58 After 5.00% Up Move; Educational Development (EDUC) Sellers Increased By 32.99% Their Shorts

The stock of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 68,540 shares traded or 9.97% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS SystemThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $159.11 million company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $14.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NGS worth $7.96M more.

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) had an increase of 32.99% in short interest. EDUC’s SI was 12,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 32.99% from 9,700 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s short sellers to cover EDUC’s short positions. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 40,966 shares traded or 230.13% up from the average. Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has declined 32.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.32% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC); 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $351,486 for 113.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 7 investors sold Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. only 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,231 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 677,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability reported 227,241 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Franklin Resources stated it has 1.00M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 47,416 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 7,853 shares. State Street Corp owns 305,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 19,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Oslo Asset As owns 995,958 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Com reported 29,550 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 72,957 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 155 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 25,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natural Gas Services Group has $24 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21’s average target is 54.64% above currents $13.58 stock price. Natural Gas Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.11 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 226.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Educational Development Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.02% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd holds 195,824 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 9,610 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 198,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 4,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Management Ltd has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 13,700 shares. Granite Invest holds 0.03% or 69,214 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 27 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,042 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,812 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) or 49,636 shares. Blackrock reported 18,462 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 197,797 shares.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.78 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $44,726 activity. On Thursday, July 25 MCDANIEL RONALD T bought $6,770 worth of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) or 1,000 shares. On Friday, August 9 the insider Cobb Heather N. bought $3,456. O Keefe Daniel E bought 5,000 shares worth $34,500.