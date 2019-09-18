Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Reaches $13.27 After 7.00% Down Move; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 121 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 122 sold and decreased their stakes in Biotelemetry Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 30.15 million shares, up from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Biotelemetry Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 61 Increased: 88 New Position: 33.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. for 53,023 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 60,892 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.45% invested in the company for 302,940 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 2.09% in the stock. Sio Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 153,955 shares.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. It has a 32.33 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.29 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.52 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 221.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 6 investors sold Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,809 for 110.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

