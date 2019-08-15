Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Reaches $11.04 52-Week Low; Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 36.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 5,522 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 9,663 shares with $834,000 value, down from 15,185 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $14.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 170,799 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

The stock of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.05 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.04 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $146.01 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $10.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.14M less. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 28,246 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 23/05/2018 – Swift Biosciences and Genomenon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Biomarker Selection for Targeted NGS Panels; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $146.01 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 276 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Among 2 analysts covering Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natural Gas Services Group has $24 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21’s average target is 90.22% above currents $11.04 stock price. Natural Gas Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Imperial Capital maintained Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 257,399 shares to 695,039 valued at $53.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (CBND) stake by 31,977 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd has $80 highest and $71 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -0.88% below currents $76.42 stock price. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $77 target. The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.