Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Reaches $10.50 52 Week Low; Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Has 2.35 Sentiment

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.88 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 175 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natural Gas Services Group has $24 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21's average target is 100.00% above currents $10.5 stock price.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $557.09 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.78 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 88,710 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.