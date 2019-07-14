Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 17 3.09 N/A 0.03 505.94 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Superior Drilling Products Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 49.25% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.37% -6.14% -8.79% -19.05% -32.26% -1.52% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has stronger performance than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.