Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Natural Gas Services Group Inc.
|17
|3.09
|N/A
|0.03
|505.94
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|1
|1.33
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Natural Gas Services Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.8%
|-1%
Volatility and Risk
Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Superior Drilling Products Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Natural Gas Services Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 49.25% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 91.9% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Natural Gas Services Group Inc.
|0.37%
|-6.14%
|-8.79%
|-19.05%
|-32.26%
|-1.52%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|-1.96%
|-10.71%
|-39.02%
|-59.51%
|-55.36%
|-14.53%
For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has stronger performance than Superior Drilling Products Inc.
Summary
Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.
