Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) Comparison side by side

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 17 2.26 N/A 0.05 356.44 RPC Inc. 9 0.86 N/A 0.81 7.60

Demonstrates Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and RPC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. RPC Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and RPC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RPC Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, RPC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RPC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and RPC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 78.57% at a $21 average target price. On the other hand, RPC Inc.’s potential upside is 119.24% and its average target price is $13.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, RPC Inc. is looking more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and RPC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 32.4%. Insiders owned 5.4% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than RPC Inc.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors RPC Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.