Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Comparison side by side

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 16 2.15 N/A 0.05 356.44 ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.61 N/A 2.25 8.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp. ProPetro Holding Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Gas Services Group Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is currently more expensive than ProPetro Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival ProPetro Holding Corp. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 88.00%. On the other hand, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s potential upside is 95.56% and its consensus target price is $22.92. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProPetro Holding Corp. is looking more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has -2.43% weaker performance while ProPetro Holding Corp. has 47.16% stronger performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.