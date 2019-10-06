Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Contrasting side by side

Since Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 12 3.52 12.41M 0.05 356.44 Keane Group Inc. 6 0.38 52.55M 0.41 15.49

In table 1 we can see Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Keane Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 100,648,824.01% 0.2% 0.2% Keane Group Inc. 913,913,043.48% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. are 11.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 47.06% for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. with average price target of $18. Meanwhile, Keane Group Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 79.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Keane Group Inc. seems more appealing than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 91.9% respectively. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Keane Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. was less bearish than Keane Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Keane Group Inc. beats Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.