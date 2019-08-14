Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Shares Declined While Rk Asset Management Has Boosted by $4.60 Million Its Holding; Wunderlich Securities Increased Its Targa Res Com (TRGP) Holding by $401,636

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 165,608 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 9,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 28,303 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 28,543 shares to 18,665 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 2,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,330 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,000 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 264,313 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 149,490 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 41,976 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 42,588 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 2 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 341,747 shares. 251,278 are held by Key Grp Inc Holdg (Cayman) Ltd. First Republic Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Macquarie Gp Limited owns 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Gideon has invested 0.17% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Kings Point Mgmt has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 314 shares. Harvest Fund Llc has invested 5.24% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.