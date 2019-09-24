Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Position Held by Rk Asset Management Llc; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Raised Howard Hughes (HHC) Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 141,835 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 180,101 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 131,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 256,522 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 108,476 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 10,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,561 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Co accumulated 7,750 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment holds 275,032 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 32,289 shares. St James Inv Limited Liability reported 196,281 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2 shares. 84 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation holds 530 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 8,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Real Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has 4.19% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 50,170 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Creative Planning holds 7,091 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 354,144 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 129,092 shares or 0% of the stock.