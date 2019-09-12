Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Market Valuation Declined While Rk Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Tech Data (TECD) Holder Shayne & Co Raised Position

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 259,605 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 180,101 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 131,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 561,575 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.