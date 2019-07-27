Natixis Upped Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $8.51 Million; Annex Advisory Services Boosted Its Position in At&T (T) by $320,788

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported

Natixis increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 128.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 123,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,159 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 95,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 260,977 shares to 23,766 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 131,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,234 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,362 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 89,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,053 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).