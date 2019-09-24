Natixis Upped Its Discovery (DISCK) Position by $5.72 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wellington Shields Capital Management Holds Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 5,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 51,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 45,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 1.37M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…

Natixis increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 204,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 430,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.24M, up from 225,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 2.81 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Winch Advisory Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fairview Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2.40 million shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fosun Limited reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 249,004 shares. Company Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 3,733 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 57,828 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 20.98 million are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Columbus Hill Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.23% stake.

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,950 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 27,724 shares to 153,397 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 190,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,731 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).