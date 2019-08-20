Natixis Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Decreased by $53.43 Million; Private Trust Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $699,465 as Share Price Declined

Natixis decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 60.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 123,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 80,406 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67 million, down from 204,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $524. About 389,132 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 17,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,647 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 27,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 10.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 420,632 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 73,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58 million for 20.12 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

