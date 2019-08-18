Natixis Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreased by $35.75 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Natixis decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 871,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.67 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.74 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – Brazos Midstream Agrees to Sell Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for $1.75 Billion; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 23/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Reaction to Tariffs Still in Focus; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Net $2.67B; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management Inc invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Assetmark accumulated 0.6% or 282,773 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 47,945 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Junto Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 143,165 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,439 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru accumulated 552 shares. First Washington holds 0.02% or 150 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 1,467 shares. Signature Est & Invest Ltd Liability has 2.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 107,260 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 3.19M shares. Country Tru Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 192,676 shares. Haverford Fincl reported 69,916 shares or 5.91% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 4,021 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Capital Mgmt reported 350 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares, a Texas-based fund reported 123,630 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 9,691 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 682,593 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1St Source Bancshares reported 0.05% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication invested in 0.09% or 223,871 shares. Wright reported 7,125 shares. Pitcairn invested in 16,484 shares. Annex Advisory Service Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Scotia reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Twin Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP reported 0.02% stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 1.51M shares. Duncker Streett And Communications Inc invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 45,316 shares to 76,655 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 225,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.