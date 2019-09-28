Natixis Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Increased by $59.83 Million; As Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Natixis increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 504.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 842,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.37 million, up from 167,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 87.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 26,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 29,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.12% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 721 shares. Tdam Usa reported 4,577 shares. Boston invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Co Of Vermont holds 22,945 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Highvista Strategies Lc has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mai Mgmt owns 30,284 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Forte Limited Adv holds 0.39% or 19,060 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Lc holds 20,035 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 975 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 119,306 shares to 234,474 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP).

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 30,239 shares to 33,411 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,894 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,007 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh. 30,250 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Llc. 7.62 million were reported by Fil Ltd. 236 were reported by Jnba Financial. Yhb Advsrs Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 54,547 shares. 27,158 were accumulated by Northwest Counselors Ltd Com. Buckingham Cap Mngmt has 32,166 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.32 million shares. Maryland Cap has 4,784 shares. Massachusetts-based Wade G W And has invested 1.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lynch Assoc In holds 28,905 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 109,045 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 588 shares.