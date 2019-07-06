Natixis Stake in Ambarella (AMBA) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Tucows (TCX) Stock Value Declined While Pembroke Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $12.80 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 131,409 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has risen 7.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC

Natixis increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 36,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 89,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 293,358 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5,130 shares to 8,273 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,034 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TCX’s profit will be $4.82 million for 33.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.92% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 26,650 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 96,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

