Natixis Raised Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted By $5.01 Million Its Employers Holdings (EIG) Position

Natixis increased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) stake by 25.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 9,337 shares as Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Natixis holds 46,373 shares with $9.51M value, up from 37,036 last quarter. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc now has $9.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $212.72. About 248,419 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) stake by 42.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 125,173 shares as Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)’s stock rose 4.33%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 416,439 shares with $16.70M value, up from 291,266 last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc now has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 43,940 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Employers Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Boenning & Scattergood. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd Com has 1.62% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 12,900 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 5,267 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 12,702 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 0.64% or 104,900 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 50 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Westwood Hldgs Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 416,439 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 131,181 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 44,075 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 22,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc has 4.86 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Whitnell And Commerce invested in 0% or 60 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,403 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 6,544 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 7,883 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,868 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 72 are owned by Sun Life. 46,024 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. 5,052 are owned by Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Gideon Capital holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3,278 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 20,000 shares.