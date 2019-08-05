Natixis Raised Its Comerica (CMA) Holding; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Natixis increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 55,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 504,862 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91M, up from 449,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,692 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Hirtle Callaghan & Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 2,340 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 988,540 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 33,481 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Forbes J M & Llp has 1.67% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,968 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Com reported 2.25% stake. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 352,570 shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) Limited has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.45% or 261,431 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 89,508 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.07% stake. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 449 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

