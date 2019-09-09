Natixis Maintains Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN); Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake by $433,752

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 223,664 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.75M, down from 226,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Natixis increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 261.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 220,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 303,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 83,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.42 million shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 260,977 shares to 23,766 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 336,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). State Street Corp owns 1.61 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 17,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.04M shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 21,417 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 122,241 shares. Cadence Lc reported 0.12% stake. Aperio Ltd holds 37,384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 0.31% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 87,125 shares. Gideon Advsr has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,585 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 4,773 shares. Cibc World owns 8,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Limited holds 5.76 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 417,202 shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission announces $500M senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 32,540 shares to 226,740 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 685,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).