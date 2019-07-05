Natixis Lowered Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $4.03 Million; Anheuser (BUD) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.08 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 77,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 139,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 252,752 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.16B for 20.78 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.01% stake. Lenox Wealth reported 309 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co holds 6,135 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru reported 52,427 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,571 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Great Lakes Lc stated it has 343,966 shares. Hs Mngmt Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.81 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 79 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 26,767 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 13,310 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 3,110 shares were bought by KLAUDER PAUL, worth $154,909 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.09M for 17.94 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

