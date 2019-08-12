Natixis Lowered Position in Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) by $383,160; Springowl Associates Stake in Visteon (VC) Has Lifted by $525,950 as Stock Price Rose

Natixis decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 9,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 12,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 22,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 612,467 shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 549,388 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.

