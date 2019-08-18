Natixis Lowered Its Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Stake; Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position

Natixis decreased Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) stake by 88.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis sold 132,677 shares as Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Natixis holds 16,659 shares with $443,000 value, down from 149,336 last quarter. Hospitality Pptys Tr now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 983,301 shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 110,317 shares with $17.47 million value, down from 113,515 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc. now has $125.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Cap Management Ltd Llc has 119,216 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,466 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 201,333 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 8,092 shares. Mathes has 20,961 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability reported 3,758 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,395 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 606,217 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.9% or 27,662 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 0.24% or 3,583 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 50,000 are owned by Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Com.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 14,903 shares to 68,797 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 18,412 shares and now owns 54,716 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class A was raised too.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 27.08% above currents $143.89 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Monness on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Natixis increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 407,022 shares to 654,852 valued at $101.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 68,460 shares and now owns 265,811 shares. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) was raised too.

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Hospitality Props Tst – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hospitality Properties Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) CEO Ricardo Rodriguez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 17,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Lc owns 81,698 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. M&R Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 1,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 308,637 shares. 30,437 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 598,075 shares. Amp holds 0.01% or 42,663 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 732,664 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 41,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.34% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 894,017 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited stated it has 20,391 shares. Halsey Ct has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Cap Advisers Ltd reported 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). 18,050 are held by Barnett Incorporated.