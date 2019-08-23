Natixis Lowered Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding By $7.49 Million; SB Financial Group (SBFG) Has 1.33 Sentiment

SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their positions in SB Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.96 million shares, up from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SB Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 0.

Natixis decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 31.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis sold 46,495 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Natixis holds 103,135 shares with $16.64 million value, down from 149,630 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.39. About 306,888 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The New York-based M&T Savings Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1St Source Natl Bank reported 1,818 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 3,270 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.16% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd reported 18,384 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 989,434 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 117,805 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dupont Capital Management owns 0.22% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 60,584 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 127,494 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -6.06% below currents $157.39 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Natixis increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 219,901 shares to 253,113 valued at $14.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 97,329 shares and now owns 680,847 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $104.54 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 5,908 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. for 266,144 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 37,869 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 529,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cutler Capital Management Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 146,667 shares.

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.