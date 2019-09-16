Natixis Lifted Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake by $8.44 Million; Earnest Partners Decreased Position in Factset Research (FDS) by $1.10 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 82,038 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51M, down from 85,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 320,169 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33

Natixis increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 3451.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 30,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 31,252 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, up from 880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $245.05. About 720,994 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.20 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 363,436 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $75.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 22,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Varex Imagin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited reported 0.09% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fmr Llc owns 260,301 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 175,432 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 18,662 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,363 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 0.08% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 35,277 shares in its portfolio. 31,504 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 4,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One, a Japan-based fund reported 18,387 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,088 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 61,736 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco accumulated 727,307 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Research Glob Investors, California-based fund reported 154,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 858,292 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 12,200 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Capital has 0.56% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 2,784 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bluestein R H And Com has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 11,099 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 3,052 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 34,766 shares to 43,568 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 635,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,232 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).