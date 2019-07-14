Natixis Increases Stake in Symantec (SYMC); As Disney (Walt) (DIS) Share Value Rose, Check Capital Management Has Increased by $498,279 Its Holding

Natixis increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 52.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 569,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34M shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 18,321 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 621,083 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $111.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.