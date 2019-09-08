Natixis Increased Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Value Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Natixis increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 34,823 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.26 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.44% stake. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 257,050 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Lc accumulated 54,365 shares or 1.11% of the stock. The Delaware-based Westover Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Curbstone Mgmt holds 30,786 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 0.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,018 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt owns 1,450 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 94,680 shares. Lathrop Mngmt has 4,902 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap LP holds 0% or 100 shares. Tig Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,223 shares. M Kraus And Co reported 3.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 2.9% or 799,243 shares. Moreover, Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares to 199,962 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 67,610 shares to 218,583 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,437 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).