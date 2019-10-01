Natixis Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $1.14 Million; Stock Declined

Natixis increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 58,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 130,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 22.88M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, down from 54,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 742,194 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 20.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

