Natixis Increased By $1.28 Million Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position; Brown Advisory Has Decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake

Natixis increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) stake by 44.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 13,590 shares as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)’s stock rose 11.04%. The Natixis holds 43,817 shares with $4.15M value, up from 30,227 last quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co now has $6.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 202,413 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 4,285 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 79,117 shares with $10.86M value, down from 83,402 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $62.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.33. About 569,835 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity. BUNCH CHARLES E also bought $124,380 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 384,266 shares to 3.15 million valued at $513.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 193,098 shares and now owns 723,346 shares. Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) was raised too.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The PNC Financial Services Group And M Financial Group Announce New Strategic Relationship – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC execs among American Banker’s most powerful women – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $147’s average target is 4.75% above currents $140.33 stock price. PNC Financial Services Gr had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Reliance Steel Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Host Analyst and Investor Day and Ring Closing Bell at the NYSE on September 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.