Natixis Holds Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL); Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Position

Natixis increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 620.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 25,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 29,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 4,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.51. About 426,895 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $221.87. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 11,238 shares to 39,701 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 79,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,268 shares, and cut its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White International Limited has 10,097 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 697,423 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 13,267 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clark Mngmt Gru accumulated 207,980 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 100 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 0.08% or 1,975 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Proshare owns 6,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Plc reported 418,329 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt invested 0.33% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bluestein R H owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,000 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bailard Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Select.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,298 were accumulated by Strategic Global Advsr Limited. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 450,255 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 1,399 are held by Country Trust National Bank & Trust. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated has 0.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,712 shares. Ent reported 0.15% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 21,147 shares. Diversified Tru Commerce reported 3,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Lc holds 1.65% or 29,476 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.08% or 9,569 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 54 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 19,000 shares. Trust Advsrs has 1.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,840 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,148 shares.