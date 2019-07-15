Natixis Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV); As Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Stock Price Declined, Sageworth Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake

Natixis increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 619.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 538,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 625,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.04 million, up from 86,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.90M shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 77,484 shares to 62,387 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 9,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,665 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Llc has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,078 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 104,989 shares. Truepoint, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,496 shares. 1,343 are owned by Country Bank. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Inv Management stated it has 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Haverford Tru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pacific Global Invest reported 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Star Investment holds 61,821 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,794 shares. Montag A Assoc has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Palouse Mgmt holds 71,725 shares. Element Cap Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 7,928 were accumulated by First Business Financial Service. Jensen Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 25,605 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc State Bank Usa invested in 0.66% or 12,267 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,589 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 437,685 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Llc has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moors Cabot Inc reported 1.12% stake. 16,405 are held by Stralem And. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 2.05% or 20,164 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com reported 854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zweig owns 56,111 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Asset Management holds 0.07% or 890 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 2,042 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Lp accumulated 0.16% or 2,780 shares. 20,643 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.