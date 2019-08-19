Natixis Holds Holding in Jd Com (JD); Renaissance Group Increases Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Natixis increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 13,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 58,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 44,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 14.56M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 13,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 105,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, up from 91,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.71. About 559,555 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capitalâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SVB Financial: High Risk/High Reward Bank – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 24, 2019 : INTC, SBUX, ISRG, NSC, DFS, RMD, ETFC, SIVB, WDC, ALK, WAL, AVT – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,078 shares to 81,828 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huami Corp by 23,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,177 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.11 million shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $65.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 189,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,394 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).