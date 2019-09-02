Natixis Holding In Iron Mtn New (IRM) Was Has Raised; Pnm Resources (PNM) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 320,502 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend

Natixis increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 2344.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 576,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 600,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 24,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.05 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.32M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,100 shares to 42,950 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 46,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 17,801 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 21,300 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 11,758 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 53,856 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 6.95M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 394 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Corporation owns 15,762 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.03% or 1.81M shares. 51,566 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 329 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 538 shares. State Street holds 2.59M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 35,636 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 109,070 shares to 458,244 shares, valued at $33.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 9,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,445 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).