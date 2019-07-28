Natixis Has Upped Its Holding in Masimo (MASI) by $1.68 Million; Swedbank Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Gr (GS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (GS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 8,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.60 million, down from 600,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MAKAREM TO JOIN FINANCIAL & STRATEGIC INVESTORS GRP; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take helm at Goldman after rival’s exit

Natixis increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,296 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65M, up from 94,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.87. About 626,717 shares traded or 53.27% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 40 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma has 0.05% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 5,800 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 7,549 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.35% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 20,165 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 28,173 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 13,700 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 14,045 shares in its portfolio. 71,548 were reported by Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 12,633 shares. 496,077 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,383 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 32,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo’s O3 Oximetry Gets FDA Nod, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Masimo to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results after Market Close on Wednesday, July 31 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masimo Is Closing In On $1 Billion In Revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo (MASI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 9,505 shares to 11,349 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 15,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,219 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $250,000 activity.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) were the Big CCAR Winners – Macquarie – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.