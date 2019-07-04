Natixis Has Trimmed Weibo (WB) Holding By $1.39 Million; Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Has 0.92 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 12 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold equity positions in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.61 million shares, down from 10.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Natixis decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 34.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis sold 22,847 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Natixis holds 42,874 shares with $2.66M value, down from 65,721 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.40 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Among 5 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Weibo had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the shares of WB in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. As per Sunday, March 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded the shares of WB in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating.

Natixis increased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 191,440 shares to 371,870 valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 144,942 shares and now owns 324,478 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 414 shares. Sei Invs owns 68,228 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 8,338 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd reported 3.49% stake. Korea Inv holds 5,100 shares. Private Advisor Lc owns 13,398 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 8,185 shares. 7,482 were accumulated by Comerica State Bank. Endurance Wealth accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 277 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 5,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset holds 0.02% or 49,875 shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $487.96 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. for 2.24 million shares. Guild Investment Management Inc. owns 65,789 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.38 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 20,627 shares traded. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) has declined 11.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500.

