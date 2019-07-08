Natixis Has Trimmed Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stake by $5.16 Million; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Arrow Financial Boosted Its Holding by $984,588

Natixis decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 71,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 149,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 791,344 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.85M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $10.59 million for 133.43 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

