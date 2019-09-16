Natixis Has Raised Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake; MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Natixis increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 51.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 28,799 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Natixis holds 84,431 shares with $9.19M value, up from 55,632 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $11.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 791,414 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M

Among 2 analysts covering Marinemax (NYSE:HZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marinemax has $30 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 62.57% above currents $15.07 stock price. Marinemax had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. See MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 238 shares. 557 are held by Amica Retiree Medical. The Florida-based Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 0.12% or 7,264 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 216,939 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 34,207 shares. Davis R M holds 0.23% or 60,408 shares. King Luther Capital Corp reported 586,710 shares. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Webster Financial Bank N A holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 23,725 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 22,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 651,415 shares.

Natixis decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 130,319 shares to 58,563 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 15,600 shares and now owns 225,093 shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 23.53% above currents $95.85 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.31 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MarineMax, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.10 million shares or 8.91% less from 22.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,412 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 14,434 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) or 15,675 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 215,110 shares. 253,693 are owned by Prudential. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant L P Ca invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Citadel Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,392 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.85M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) or 500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 16,417 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.01% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 51,640 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.63 million shares.

