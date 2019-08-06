Natixis Has Raised Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $4.95 Million; Harmonic (HLIT) Shareholder White Pine Capital Decreased Its Position by $581,475 as Share Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 370,959 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Natixis increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 107,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 333,924 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.36 million, up from 226,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 3.43 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper’s 4.75% Dividend Yield Is Very Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,682 shares. 740,743 are owned by Pnc Fin Gru. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cna holds 55,795 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 54,524 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Co holds 202,023 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 38,044 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.85% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,158 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 5,709 shares. Hl Services Ltd Company invested in 58,011 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4,850 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 480,692 shares to 345,443 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 20,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,675 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Harmonic – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Harmonic (HLIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Watts Water (WTS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Match – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 501,169 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 393,644 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 29,890 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl reported 561,567 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 630,094 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 158,015 shares. 87,760 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 34,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,341 shares in its portfolio. 33,200 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 6.29 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares to 27,820 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 35,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,505 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).