Natixis Has Raised Discovery (DISCK) Position by $834,050; Market Value Declined; As Sothebys (Put) (BID) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Lowered by $11.47 Million Its Holding

Natixis increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 33,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 225,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 192,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (BID) by 62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 310,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Sothebys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 662,353 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

