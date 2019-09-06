Natixis Has Raised By $14.04 Million Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Argi Investment Services Has Upped By $372,465 Its Ppl Com (PPL) Position

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Ppl Corp Com (PPL) stake by 12.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 12,015 shares as Ppl Corp Com (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 107,106 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 95,091 last quarter. Ppl Corp Com now has $21.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 777,012 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020

Natixis increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 91.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 129,976 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Natixis holds 271,854 shares with $29.46 million value, up from 141,878 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $87.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $114.97. About 618,173 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s suffers record plunge after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 860 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 63,474 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atlanta Management L L C holds 283,568 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 5.83M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs holds 8,547 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 317,525 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 155,829 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt invested in 13,100 shares. Weiss Multi holds 42,500 shares. World Invsts invested in 440,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ally holds 25,000 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 86,000 shares stake. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,600 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Comm invested in 0% or 8,225 shares.

Natixis decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 871,978 shares to 1.69M valued at $70.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 5,020 shares and now owns 3,174 shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 2.76% above currents $114.97 stock price. Lowe’s had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited accumulated 81,270 shares. Addison holds 7,012 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.87 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc Incorporated reported 94,436 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 4,908 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability owns 250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 10,519 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc reported 158,259 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 49 shares. 8.54M were reported by Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co. Sigma Planning Corp has 26,749 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 65,888 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 8.30% above currents $30.01 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Dec 20 19 235.0 C (Call) (SPY) stake by 5,800 shares to 169,700 valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) stake by 162,054 shares and now owns 13,446 shares. Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) was reduced too.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.