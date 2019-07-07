Natixis Has Lowered Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $7.91 Million; Elk Creek Partners Has Upped Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $910,385

Natixis decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 98,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, down from 346,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 810,512 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 47,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 253,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 124,595 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 50,937 shares to 118,358 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 8,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.97 million for 16.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by GAMMEL PETER L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 684,080 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 31,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,936 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.