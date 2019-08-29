Natixis Has Lifted U S G (USG) Position by $46.07 Million; Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $7.50 Million

Natixis increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 202.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.30M, up from 529,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 150,391 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 4,912 shares to 11,114 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 86,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,013 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 100,508 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 849,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 199,845 shares. 116,185 are owned by Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 165,500 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 73,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 650 were accumulated by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 139,543 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 5,098 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Stifel has 56,635 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Argent Tru holds 0.06% or 12,238 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

