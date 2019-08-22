Natixis Has Lifted Its Jd Com (JD) Holding; 1492 Capital Management Lifted By $749,819 Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Position

Natixis increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 13,661 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Natixis holds 58,103 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 44,442 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $42.09B valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 14.28 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 139.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 44,107 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 75,708 shares with $1.32M value, up from 31,601 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 975,527 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 26,478 shares to 269,488 valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) stake by 20,297 shares and now owns 193,063 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc owns 14,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 34,441 shares. 1492 Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.12% or 75,708 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 283,482 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,950 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 22,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 640,446 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company has 171,622 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 181,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 6,760 shares. 2.95M were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 159,470 shares. Aqr Management Limited Com reported 3.04 million shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $1000 lowest target. $15’s average target is 47.64% above currents $10.16 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. FBR Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18.

Among 9 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $33.17’s average target is 12.10% above currents $29.59 stock price. JD.com had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Benchmark. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Macquarie Research maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $27 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”.