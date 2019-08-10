Natixis Has Lifted Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position; Last Week IMAX (IMAX) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. See IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

Natixis increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 22.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 58,631 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Natixis holds 324,623 shares with $6.79 million value, up from 265,992 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.48M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 188,301 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 50.3 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M on Tuesday, April 30. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 45,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 378,626 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Boston Prtn holds 0.15% or 5.30 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd reported 3.21M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt owns 25,169 shares. 253,300 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 35,395 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 42.25 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 3.22M shares. 193 were accumulated by Earnest Ltd Co. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Guardian Life Of America owns 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 1,110 shares. Paloma Management reported 96,075 shares.

Natixis decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 85,515 shares to 80,716 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 63,195 shares and now owns 76,448 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.