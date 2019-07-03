Natixis Has Lifted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $221.74 Million; Valuation Rose; Sanders Capital Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $82.65 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 626,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 11.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Natixis increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1064.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 7.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.36M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.40M, up from 718,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48,819 shares to 39,980 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 310,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,606 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 15,930 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Renaissance Investment Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 257,398 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,017 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.15% or 15,485 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.43% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 23,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Management accumulated 8,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 0.05% or 20,555 shares in its portfolio. Essex Ser Inc owns 24,548 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carroll Associate Inc invested in 0.06% or 23,238 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & Inc holds 4% or 117,610 shares. 1,750 were reported by New England Retirement Group. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alley Limited Liability holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,794 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 714,215 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md has invested 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,600 are held by Intact Investment Mngmt. Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office owns 49,322 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.20 million shares or 5.04% of its portfolio. Sands Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,704 shares. Hamel Inc accumulated 1.47% or 27,801 shares. 383,483 were accumulated by Daiwa Group. Northeast Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 252,170 shares.