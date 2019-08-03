Natixis Has Increased Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding by $9.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 273,931 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29 million, down from 279,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Natixis increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 222.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 332,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 481,904 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, up from 149,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.26% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 1.99 million shares traded or 178.12% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 264,330 shares to 239,025 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,211 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 18,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 0% or 100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 164,490 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 243,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 1.27 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 2.63 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 11,444 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc Inc (Ca) has 0.03% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 1,975 shares. Ellington Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,869 are held by Usa Fincl Portformulas. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 63,970 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 27,934 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 7,898 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Tru Com holds 54,996 shares. Davidson Advsr, a Montana-based fund reported 128,425 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 167,606 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bartlett And Company Lc holds 228,639 shares. St Germain D J Inc has 144,978 shares. Fred Alger invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cahill Advisors accumulated 6,667 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd owns 1,198 shares. 10 owns 3.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 112,201 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 258,837 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,500 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Wendell David Assoc has 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.07M shares.

